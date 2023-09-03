“We don’t need a strategy,” Red Bull’s sports director Helmut Marko predicted before the Formula 1 race in Monza, “we have Max.” Max Verstappen, the world champion on the fastest way to his second title, to new records. On Sunday he set the next with the tenth win in a row at the Italian Grand Prix, leaving behind teammates Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari on the track and Sebastian Vettel in record statistics (nine wins in a row in 2013). “I believed it was possible, even though the Ferraris had super top speed,” said the overheated, sweaty Dutchman. After 14 of 22 races, he leads the drivers’ standings with 145 points in front of Perez.

What was Ferrari’s plan? Not letting Verstappen take the lead from second place at the start. Sainz, as the winner of the pole position on Saturday in qualifying by 13 thousandths of a second faster than the world champion, fulfilled the task in the sprint to the first chicane. But Verstappen didn’t let the Ferrari pincers put him under pressure either, with Charles Leclerc at his back. Two against one? The Dutchman likes that. After all, he’s mostly “alone” on the racetrack anyway, because his team-mate Perez rarely uses the potential of the world champion car.