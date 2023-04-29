Formula 1 | Max Verstappen was seething with rage in Baku – targeted by the British driver

Max Verstappen did not appreciate George Russell’s performance in the Baku sprint race.

in the F1 series a new competition format was tried out on Saturday in Azerbaijan, when the whole day was devoted to sprints.

There have been sprints in the program before, but this time the starting order of Sunday’s actual race was decided instead of sprints in Friday’s time trials. On Saturday, there was a sprint time trial and a sprint race.

In the sprint race, the reward was WC points for the eight best. It was such a bet that even emotions heated up in the heat of investment.

The two-time world champion leading the World Series Max Verstappen after the race it was unusually hot for Mercedes’ British drivers To George Russell.

Verstappen immediately marched from his car to present to Russell his view on the situation of the duo’s struggle in the opening lap of the race.

“Cunt!” Verstappen roared at Russell at the end of a quick negotiation.

Verstappen a situation where Russell overtook him on the inside and when the Dutchman didn’t give room, the cars collided. As a reminder, a hole was left in the side of Verstappen’s Red Bull.

“I don’t understand how he can be right and damage my car. It’s pretty ridiculous,” Verstappen raged at his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiasen Autosport by.

Verstappen was not reassured by the fact that he cleared Russell’s pass and regained third place at the restart when the safety car left the track. He also kept Mersu behind him and finished the sprint race in third place.

Russell appeared in post-race interviews calmly. He said in an interview on Viaplay that he was surprised by Verstappen’s outburst after the race. He said that he thought that Verstappen would come to shake hands and thank him for a good race, but the text was rather harsher.

Russell said he thought he was ahead on the inside corners and that he was surprised Verstappen was trying to hold onto his position so aggressively. In the studio of Viaplay Mika Salo and Ossi Oikarinen are on the same lines as Russell.

I sprint Verstappen’s team mate went to victory Sergio Perezwho overtook the Ferrari that started from the pole Charles Leclerc already in the early rounds. Leclerc eventually finished second.

The actual Azerbaijan GP will be run on Sunday at 2 p.m.

