Formula 1 | Max Verstappen took the win in Barcelona – it’s difficult for Valtteri Bottas

Formula 1|Sunday was not the Finnish driver’s day.

Sauber’s With Valtteri Bottas was a poor performance at the Spanish GP on Sunday.

Bottas, who finished 16th, missed the lead by a lap. He also lagged behind his teammate who started from the back From Zhou Guanyuwhich eventually fell to 13th place.

Bottas, who was 12th in qualifying, dropped four places, while Zhou moved up two.

Red Bull took the win again Max Verstappen. The McLaren that started from the pole position Lando Norris was another.

“The race was decided at the beginning. McLaren was really fast today. I’m really happy with the win. When I got into the lead I had to take care of my tires. They get really hot here,” Verstappen said in the track interview.

Dutch Verstappen is at the top of the standings all season. Both Bottas and his teammate still have their points accounts unopened.

One of the winners of the Spanish race was Mercedes Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton, who finished third in the race, made it to the podium for the first time this season.

“This has been a good weekend. We have to thank the team because they have been practicing pit stops. With a better start, we would have been closer to the top,” Hamilton said.