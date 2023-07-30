Sunday, July 30, 2023
Formula 1 | Max Verstappen took his own place at the top – HS follows

July 30, 2023
Formula 1 | Max Verstappen took his own place at the top – HS follows

The 12th gp race of the formula season is always run in rainy Spa.

Formula the racing season of the firsts continues on Sunday at the always rainy Spa track in Belgium.

Red Bull Max Verstappen leads the World Series by far with his 289 points. His teammate Sergio Perez is second with 171 on its surface.

Verstappen was the fastest driver in Friday’s qualifying, but he was given five starting grids punishment from changing the gearbox and fell into the sixth square.

Ferrari, the runner-up in qualifying, starts from the pole Charles Leclerc.

A sprint race was held in Spa on Saturday, which Verstappen won.

Alfa Romeo’s Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas starts the Belgian GP from the 13th grid.

HS follows the competition moment by moment. Follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.


