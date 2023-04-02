Formula 1 | Max Verstappen starts from the pole to chase the victory – HS follows

Valtteri Bottas leaves the pit.

Red Bull Max Verstappen starts from pole for the Australian GP. The Mercedes start from the following squares George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. HS follows the competition moment by moment under this article.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas starts the race from the pit after the others. I bot the car’s suspension after qualifying. Bottas’ qualifying was weak, he would have started from the 19th grid. Like Bottas, Red Bull Sergio Perez starts from the pit. He was the only driver behind Bottas in qualifying because he didn’t have time to gain time in the first section.

The Australian GP starts at 8 o’clock. The third race of the season will be held in Australia.