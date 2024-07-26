The Belgian Grand Prix is ​​coming up in Formula One to continue the world championship. On Sunday, the drivers will try to gain positions in the general classification that has Max Verstappen as a leader so far followed by Lando Norris.

However, the top-ranked driver has been dealt a blow ahead of the race before the start of the teams’ holidays. The FIA ​​has penalised him by starting from much further back on Sunday in SPA.

The penalty for Verstappen

The penalty was expected by Red Bull after they had made a change to the engine of their car. In the competition, 4 changes are allowed without penalty. However, the team decided to make the fifth and now received a penalty for it.

The FIA ​​has published the changes to the power unit components of the drivers, which certify that Verstappen made this change, which means he will have to start 10 positions later on Sunday in Belgium. The change would have been made due to the nature of the circuit and the ease of racing on straights.

Verstappen among the best in free practice

The current leader of the overall standings swept the first free practice sessions before Sunday’s competitionHowever, in the seconds he was second behind Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris who are following him closely this season. Norris finished more than a second after Verstappen in practice and, with the news of his sanction, he is rubbing his hands together in anticipation of moving up the standings.

Ferrari, on the other hand, put in a good performance and improved on the first day. On Sunday, in Belgium, Verstappen will then start with the ten-place penalty imposed by the FIA. It will undoubtedly be a day full of emotions due to the good form in which McLaren is currently, which, led by Norris, who is 76 points behind Verstappen, could close the gap and be within fewer points of the Belgian who will race at home this Sunday.