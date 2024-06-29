Saturday, June 29, 2024
Formula 1 | Max Verstappen raced to victory in the sprint race in Austria – Valtteri Bottas was silent

June 29, 2024
Valtteri Bottas was at the tail end.

Max Verstappen was the fastest formula one in the Austrian GP sprint. Red Bull’s star driver started from the pole in the 23-lap sprint race and drove to victory by more than four seconds.

Verstappen was followed by McLaren Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas started the race from the 18th square. His ranking was 19th. Only the team mate was left behind Zhou Guanyu.

Verstappen leads the World Series by far and increased his points pot again with the victory in the sprint.

The time trials of the race will be run on Saturday at 5 pm Finnish time.

The Austrian GP will be run on Sunday at 4 p.m.

