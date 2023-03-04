ZIt wasn’t enough of a big surprise: Fernando Alonso in Formula 1 clearly missed the possible pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix by finishing fifth. Instead, world champion Max Verstappen won the hunt for times: The Dutchman needed 1:29.708 minutes for the 5.412-kilometer lap on Saturday evening and will start the opening race of 2023 from first place on Sunday (4:00 p.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for Formula 1 and on Sky). .

Second at the Bahrain International Circuit was Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez, 0.138s back from Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari, who was 0.292s off Verstappens. Alonso was 0.628 seconds down.

“I’m happy to be on pole,” said Verstappen afterwards. “But it was a tough start to the weekend, I just didn’t find my rhythm today either.” Then the world champion looked at the Grand Prix: “A lot can happen during a race.” And further: “We should be fast tomorrow, but Ferrari is close.”

The Scuderia, however, does not want to put up with the place behind Red Bull: “We are only happy if we win,” said Leclerc. “But realistically, Red Bull is still a bit ahead of us. We want to get the most out of it.” Leclerc revealed that he had saved a set of soft tires for the race. His teammate Carlos Sainz finished fourth.

Mercedes gives up the concept

The only German Nico Hülkenberg shone in the Haas: The Rhinelander reached the final qualifying section and will start on Sunday from tenth place, while his teammate Kevin Magnussen dropped out in the first round and finished 17th. Hulkenberg clearly won the first duel with his stable mate. “I thought I could make it into Q3. But Sunday is the endurance test. We’ll see where we stand,” said the Emmericher on Sky. Team boss Günther Steiner certified that he had done “a fantastic job”.







George Russell in the Mercedes finished sixth ahead of stable mate and record champion Lewis Hamilton. “We were relatively competitive compared to the Ferraris, not against Alonso, and certainly not against the Red Bulls,” said team boss Toto Wolff on Sky clearly: “We haven’t caught up, we haven’t improved. We have to go in a different direction.” he even more clearly: “I don’t think that this package will be competitive in the long run,” said the Austrian.

Insider tip Aston Martin

For world champion Max Verstappen it is the 21st pole position in his career. In the two final practice sessions, Fernando Alonso stole the show and set the fastest time, while the Dutchman complained about the lack of grip. However, when it counted in qualifying, Verstappen prevailed.





But fifth place is also a success for Fernando Alonso on a special date: the Spaniard made his debut in Formula 1 exactly 22 years ago, in 2001 at the Australian Grand Prix. Aston Martin also confirmed the impression that they had made a big step forward compared to last year. Since the test drives last week, the traditional British brand has been this year’s insider tip.







Nico Hülkenberg revealed on Friday evening: “Anyone who saw the on-board recordings of the car and can interpret Fernando’s body language knew that Aston Martin will be strong.” Alonso’s colleague Lance Stroll finished eighth, his mission was after one Bicycle accident has long been questionable. The Canadian had missed the test drives. The racing team had initially announced that Stroll had injured his hands. As the 24-year-old revealed after qualifying, he also broke his toe.





The first qualifying section was stopped after just four minutes: Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari had lost a carbon part on the start-finish straight and remained on the track. The pilots race past here at more than 300 kilometers per hour. The race management reacted quickly and interrupted the qualification with the red flag to eliminate the dangerous area. The time was stopped, after eight minutes it continued. Leclerc initially did not know what exactly he had lost, but after a fixed repair he was able to continue.

After the first round, pilots from five different teams dropped out, which shows how close the field is at the start of the season. Logan Sargeant (16th, Williams), Kevin Magnussen (17th, Haas), Oscar Piastri (18th, McLaren), Nyck de Vries (19th, Alpha Tauri) and Pierre Gasly (20th, Alpine) had finished work. Bitter for the debutant Sargeant: He clocked exactly the same time as Lando Norris (1:31.652 minutes). However, the McLaren driver scored it first and stayed ahead.

In the second round, however, it was the end for the Briton (11th). Valtteri Bottas (12th, Sauber), Zhou Guanyu (13th, Sauber), Yuki Tsunoda (14th, Alpha Tauri) and Alexander Albon (15th, Williams) also retired. It came to the final, in which Verstappen retained the upper hand.

The race on Sunday starts at 6 p.m. local time and consists of 57 laps (308 kilometers). Last year Ferrari was happy about a double success at the start, when Charles Leclerc won ahead of Carlos Sainz – Max Verstappen dropped out.