Formula 1 | Max Verstappen has a surprisingly difficult time, Bottas’s race is peppered – HS follows the F1 race in Las Vegas

Max Verstappen is already looking for his 18th win of the season in the penultimate race of the season.

Will you Red Bull Max Verstappen already the 18th victory of the season, or should the Ferrari that drove to the pole position in Las Vegas Charles Leclerc a champion behind him? And how about the Alfa Romeo starting from the seventh frame Valtteri Bottas?

The penultimate F1 race of the season starts at 8 a.m. Finnish time. HS follows the events of the race in this story.