Formula 1 | Max Verstappen got a new trophy to replace the one Norris broke – “Lando can’t touch this”

August 29, 2023
Max Verstappen’s original victory trophy was broken during the awards ceremony.

Formula the number one Dutch star With Max Verstappen has won enough trophies this season: 11 wins from the thirteen races of the season. However, one of the season’s trophies ran out of collections, because in the prize distribution of the Hungarian GP, ​​which was contested at the end of July, the runner who finished second in the race Lando Norris managed to break the porcelain trophy given to the winner Verstappen.

On Tuesday, however, Verstappen got that missing piece from his extensive collection. Herendi Porcelanmanufaktura, the company that produced the awards for the Hungarian race, presented Verstappen with a new award, said F1 on its pages. The company acted quickly, because while the original version of the mostly hand-decorated trophy was said to have taken half a year to make, the replacement trophy was completed in five weeks.

Norris was also there when Verstappen received his trophy.

“Lando can’t touch this!” Verstappen stated with a laugh.

