Formula 1 | Max Verstappen drove to the pole in Styrian gp, second place finisher Valtteri Bottas will start the race from the fifth square

Bottas was penalized on Friday for spinning a pit straight during rehearsals. Kimi Räikkönen was only 18th.

Formula Red Bull, the number one driver in the World Championships Max Verstappen leaves for Styrian gp on Sunday from the pile site.

“The weekend has been very good and I think the first round of the third section was good enough in the end. I’m very happy to be on the pole on the home track, ”Verstappen said in an interview with the F1 series after the time trials.

The pole position is the third season for a 23-year-old Dutchman. The Verstappen time of 1.03,841 was less than two tenths faster than the second fastest driver Valtteri Bottas achieved in his best round.

“It was a strong tour, and I felt good. Tomorrow is a new day. There’s a long race ahead, and anything is possible, ”Bottas said.

I drive However, Mercedes driver Bottas, who drove 1,04,035, will not be able to compete in the front row on the Spielberg track in Austria, as he was penalized for three starting squares after spinning in Friday’s practice at the pit lane.

The penalty drops Bottas from the second box to the fifth box, so the third-placed teammate from Nastola rises to the front line Lewis Hamilton.

“It wasn’t any of the most awesome sessions, but I’m still at the forefront,” Hamilton summed up.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Räikkönen the time trial ended already in the first phase. Räikkönen finished in 18th place and will start in Sunday’s race from the third from the last starting square.