In a bumpy race, the British George Russell (Mercedes) achieved victory in Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, in which the championship leader, Max Verstappen collided with Lando Norris (McLaren) and finished fifth.

“Carlos Sainz finished third, behind Russell and the Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren), in a race that was hectic in the last twenty laps and in which the Mexican ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull) finished seventh, while the Spaniardl Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) finished eighteenth, far from the top positions,” EFE reported.

He added: “Verstappen, the world championship leader, had dominated the first fifty laps, but a succession of errors ended up causing him to cause a collision while defending his first place against Norris, the great alternative in the world championship, with seven laps to go. Unstoppable during the first half of the race, he had a free rein on the Austrian track of the Red Bull Ring, but from lap 50 onwards the Dutchman’s car became increasingly misled, from a bad stop to a tyre lock-up that allowed Norris to close in on him.”

What the news agency stated was that “an error in braking in turn two while Norris attacked incessantly caused the Red Bull to puncture the rear tire, but above all it ruined Norris’s efforts, who had to retire due to the accident. damage from a collision caused by

Verstappen and that ended with a ten-second penalty.”