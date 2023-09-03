Formula 1 | Max Verstappen coolly dismissed Lewis Hamilton’s claims about the Dutchman’s teammates

There was a spark between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull Max Verstappen’s and Mercedes Lewis Hamilton the wording between is hot in the F1 series.

Verstappen, 25, who recently dominated the F1 series, now doubts in his statements that Hamilton is jealous of his success.

Brit Hamilton, 38, recently said that the Dutchman Verstappen has not had to face tough internal competition in the Red Bull team he represents during his streak of success.

Hamilton praised Red Bull’s car and the performance of the team as a whole, but let it be known that he is no longer very impressed by Verstappen’s superiority as an individual matter.

In his speech, Hamilton mentioned his former teammates in the Mercedes-Benz F1 team.

“When I drove half a second or six tenths of a second on my best qualifying lap Valtteri Bottas faster, the media did not say the same as now. It is much more celebrated when Max drives six-tenths faster than his teammate in qualifying Sergio Perez,” Hamilton said Sky Sports by.

“In my opinion, Valtteri and actually all my teammates have been stronger than Max has been. Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso, George RussellValtteri, Nico Rosberg. These men have consistently performed at a high level, Max has not raced [tallinsa sisällä] against anyone like this,” Hamilton continued.

Verstappen’s In addition to Perez, teammates over the years have included, among others Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon.

Verstappen responded sharply to Hamilton’s words in front of the Dutch media.

“Maybe he’s a little jealous of my current success. That kind of statement…he probably thinks he’s winning something with it, but I’m not moved by it,” Verstappen stated.

In Verstappen’s opinion, it is also difficult for the Mercedes-Benz F1 team to digest the fact that it is no longer doing as well as it was a few years ago.

Verstappen has won the F1 World Drivers’ Championship for the past two years. He has a very solid grip on a third consecutive World Championship title.

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion. His most recent world championship is from 2020.