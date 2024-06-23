The Dutch pilot Max Verstappen He once again imposed his law on the gridiron Formula 1 and conquered the Spanish Grand Prix after hitting the table in the first round. The Red Bull driver celebrated his seventh victory of the season and reinforced his lead in the F1 World Championship.

Verstappenwho started from second place on the grid after losing pole position to the British Lando Norris He began to dominate from the first lap of the race after taking advantage of the poleman’s poor start.

Domain in Spain

The 26-year-old driver after achieving his third consecutive victory in Montmelóon the periphery of Barcelona He thanked the team for what they had done in the race.

“I managed my tires well and that allowed me to win,” added the Dutchman, who resisted the final attack of a Norris who finished two seconds behind the winner.

Despite having set the best time in training on Saturday, Norris He wasted that advantage and had to settle for second position. “I should have won this race, but I made a bad start. It’s that simple,” said the Bristol driver, who rises to second position in the world.

another british hamilton, ended with a good taste in the mouth by confirming the good feelings of the last weeks of the Mercedes and occupying the third step on the podium. On the other hand, the performance of the Spanish was modest.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) he finished 6th, while Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) settled for 12th position. The next Formula 1 World Grand Prix will be held in the United Kingdom next weekend and in Austria in eight days.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

With AFP.