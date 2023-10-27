Although he already has the world title in his pocket, Max Verstappen will continue to win for the remainder of the season. On Sunday he achieved the fiftieth victory of his career in the United States Grand Prix. Little time to catch your breath, because the next showdown is already scheduled for next weekend. In Mexico, the home race of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez.

