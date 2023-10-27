Although he already has the world title in his pocket, Max Verstappen will continue to win for the remainder of the season. On Sunday he achieved the fiftieth victory of his career in the United States Grand Prix. Little time to catch your breath, because the next showdown is already scheduled for next weekend. In Mexico, the home race of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez.
#Formula #Max #Verstappen #action #late #weekend #winter #time #starts
Project to include abortion in the French Constitution will be approved by 2024, says Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron| Photo: EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN French President Emmanuel Macron announced this Sunday (29) that his government is working...