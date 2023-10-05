Formula 1 | Max Verstappen can already secure the championship in Saturday’s sprint

Valtteri Bottas rated the Qatar track as comfortable to drive.

Ed Bull’s Max Verstappen has dominated the Formula One World Series this season. He has won no less than 13 of the 16 races. The control has been so clear that the Dutch star has a chance to secure his third consecutive world championship already in the sixth and last race of the season, the Qatar GP that will be held this weekend.

Verstappen’s lead to his only threat, his teammate to Sergio Perez is a whopping 177 points. A total of 180 points are available for one driver from Qatar and the five races of the end of the season, so Verstappen only needs a measly three points to secure the championship – in a tie when Verstappen’s greater number of wins is decisive. The necessary points can already be scored on Saturday, when a sprint race is run on the Losail track. Sixth place in the sprint brings three points.

If Verstappen does not get the necessary points on Saturday, another chance to seal the title will come in Sunday’s gp race. Those points come already in eighth place.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas is 394 points ahead of Verstappen before the Qatar race. Bottas said that he is waiting with interest to see how the track in Qatar feels during Friday’s practice.

“This is actually nice to drive. It has a nice flow and last time I felt the grip was good so that was nice. When the pavement is new, who knows? It looks dirty and dusty, but we don’t know if the grip is any better, so we’ll see in practice. The wind should be quite strong tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday, and it will bring more sand to the track,” Bottas punted on Thursday.

Bottas reminded that the Qatar track has not yet been raced on the renewed surface.

“I think this is a good track for a sprint race. It is only made more difficult by the condition of the track, because no car has yet raced on this track, on this surface, so there are quite a lot of question marks in the air. And of course if the traction changes by a percent or two, it changes the balance. That’s why we don’t know if the first settings are right, and there’s only one practice to get them right,” Bottas explained.

The time trial, sprint race and Sunday’s race will be held in the evening, when the air is expected to have cooled down a bit from the temperature of the training sessions.

“It can mix things up. We need to correctly calculate how the track will change when the temperature cools down for qualifying. Not all teams and all drivers will probably succeed in that, so it can be a good thing because the starting grid can become more mixed,” Bottas assessed.