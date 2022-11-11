Sao Paulo, Brazil.- The Dutch Max Verstappen of Red Bull, world champion Formula 1 of 2022 mathematically, he stated that this Friday’s prequalification at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil was “difficult” due to bad weather conditions, for which he positively valued staying in the top positions.

“In these conditions, anything can happen and we still keep going, which is the most important thing,” said the double world champion on the Brazilian circuit of Interlagos, the penultimate round of the Formula 1 championship.

Verstappen came second, behind the surprising Danish driver Kevin Magnussen de Haas, in pre-qualifying, which defined the starting order for this Saturday’s sprint test, which in turn will decide the grid for Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen during free practice for the Brazilian GP/EFE

He indicated that it was “difficult” to drive in the rain because it is necessary to “find the limit” of taking the car to the maximum, but at the same time “you don’t want to make big mistakes and mainly crash.”

He also mentioned that the third round (Q3) was like a lottery and that, despite having the drivers’ world championship and Red Bullthe constructors, will always try to have fun behind the wheel.

“I think the approach should always be the same. Let’s see how competitive we will be tomorrow in the race, but also let’s see what happens with the weather. I have no idea what will happen, but that makes Interlagos always very special for everyone”, he expressed.

This weekend the São Paulo Grand Prix will be held at the Interlagos circuit, the penultimate race of the championship Formula 1, which will bring the curtain down next week in Abu Dhabi. With the drivers’ and constructors’ championships in the hands of Verstappen and Red Bull, respectively, the runners-up in both categories remain to be decided.