Formula 1 | Max Verstappen again criticized his teammate: “I could win it for us alone”

Max Verstappen was not satisfied with the performance of his teammate Sergio Pérez in the qualifying sessions of the British GP.

On Saturday in the British GP time trial of the Formula 1s, they beat Red Bull to the pole Max Verstappen25, stirs again.

Verstappen didn’t get help from his teammate during the qualifying phase From Sergio Pérez, who was unexpectedly left in the opening section of the qualifying sessions. When Pérez qualified, waving the Red Bull flag fell entirely on the Dutch ace’s shoulders.

Verstappen sent his best regards to Pérez after the engines stopped. Red Bull drivers are expected to perform only in the first class.

“I don’t know why so many things went wrong today, but our car has to make it to the Q3 section.”

However, the criticism did not stop there. The reigning world champion really stirred up an anthill with his next comment.

“We are also fighting for the manufacturers’ championship. Right now I feel like I could win it for us on my own,” laughed Verstappen Marcan by.

Verstappen is in the overwhelming lead of the drivers’ World Cup points statistics. The gap between him and his teammate Pérez, who is second, has already stretched to 81 points.

Valtteri Bottas Saturday’s qualifying session was abandoned due to Alfa Romeo’s fault. The jury of the competition said they rejected Bottas, because it was not possible to take the required fuel sample from the car.

The British GP will be held on Sunday at 17:00 Finnish time.