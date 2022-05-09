Formula 1 | Martin Brundle’s celebrity track interviews rose to unbridled levels in Miami: “I thought you were someone else”

Brundle thought the basketball player was an NFL star and treated Williams in an interview with his tennis brothers.

Formula the number one race is preceded by a walk for those who bought VIP tickets and celebrities. In the United States, this means, in particular, the repulsion of well-known athletes and entertainment stars to the track area with their security guards.

Among the large crowd, the media crowd is also doing interviews. Sky Sports stands out among them Martin Brundlea former F1 driver whose interviews are a constant hit on social media.

In the Miami race on Sunday, Brundle was back in strong stance. Brundle’s interviews include Fox Sports.

Brundle tried to find a celebrity star in the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomesin -And that’s what he thought he did.

Brundle familiarly called his interviewee Patrick. After a while, he learned on his ear that it wasn’t Mahomes.

“It’s not Patrick. That’s why he didn’t quote me at first, ”Brundle says.

“What’s your name?”

The answer will be Paolo Bancherowhich is one of the hottest names in college basketball and the upcoming NBA top spot.

“I thought I was talking to someone else. Sorry about that, ”Brundle acknowledged.

Brundle stated in the second paragraph to the camera, “Let’s see if there is anyone to talk to.” Next to him was an NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

Brundle also found tennis siblings Venus and Serena Williamsin. Brundle first asked Venus Williams his classic question, “who do you support?”.

“It’s great about us Lewis [Hamilton] and everyone is here in Miami, ”Venus Williams said.

Brundle then turned his attention to Serena Williams. With no comments coming from that direction, Brundle returned to Venus Williams. Venus Williams asked back whatever the question was.

“It doesn’t matter,” Brundle snapped.

Brundle tweeted after the race that he would never watch the track interviews he did afterwards because he didn’t like doing them.

“But for some reason those crazy moments define my professional career. That’s how it goes, ”Brundle said.

