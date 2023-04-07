Formula 1 | Mark Mateschitz inherited a fortune of tens of billions – this is all the fortune includes

Mark Mateschitz, who inherited Red Bull, is Europe’s richest millennial.

Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz is, according to recent data, the richest millennial in Europe and the fourth richest in the world. The issue is reported, among other things, by a British newspaper Daily Star.

Millennials refer to the generation born between the beginning of the 1980s and the end of the 1990s.

Mateschitz, 30,’s father was the co-founder of energy drink giant Red Bull Dietrich Mateschitz. An Austrian founded the factory together with a Thai Chaleo Yoovidhya with.

The elder Mateschitz passed away in October 2022, when Mark, as the only child, inherited his property. The younger Mateschitz’s fortune is estimated at a whopping 51.9 billion dollars, or about 47.5 billion euros.

The legacy also includes the F1 team owned by Red Bull and bearing the same name.

The figure makes Mateschitz the wealthiest millennial in Europe. Even in the world, there are only three representatives of the same generation wealthier than him: the founder of ByteDance Zhang Yimingfounder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and heir to Walmart Lukas Walton.

Mateschitz inherited a 49% stake in Red Bull from his father.

In addition to this, numerous luxury properties, one entire island in the state of Fiji in the Pacific Ocean, castles in Austria and a valuable property in London in the ultra-expensive Knightsbridge area came into his possession.

He already owned his own soft drink company, Thalheimer Heilwasser, before his father’s death. Now he runs an absolute giant in the industry.

Mateschitz is not married and is known to have no children. Especially the Austrian media has speculated about Mateschitz and Victoria Swarovski – the heir to the crystal empire of the Swarovski family – with a dating relationship.

Victoria Swarovski is familiar from television.

The 29-year-old is also a singer, TV presenter and entrepreneur.

Neither has confirmed or denied the relationship.