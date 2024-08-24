Formula 1 | Magazine: Williams’ measure was filled with a Yankee driver – the boss walked to the other team’s talk right after the violent crash

Formula 1|Williams’ boss criticized his crashed protégé in harsh words.

Holland’s a violent crash in a race could have fatal consequences by Logan Sargeant For an F1 career.

The 23-year-old Williams driver from the United States lost control of his driver in the third free practice of the Dutch GP and crashed into the guardrail at high speed. The impact was so violent that the battered car caught fire.

Sargeant was not injured in the incident.

Now a German Auto, Motor und Sport speculatesthat Sargeant’s runs at Williams have been run.

The rumor mill started right after practice, when Williams’ team manager by James Vowles the boss of Mercedes was seen walking Toto Wolff up.

According to the German newspaper, the Mercedes test driver Mick Schumacher could be driving another Williams as soon as a week from now in Monza, Italy.

For the media the speaking Vowles didn’t really stroke Sargeant’s head.

“Hundreds of people have been working neck and neck for weeks with the new development package so that we could have new parts for two cars. Now everything went wrong in a second. It was a needless crash. No risks are taken in the third practice, especially in the rain,” Vowles stated.

Williams’ boss emphasized that he does not want to make a hasty decision in his emotional turmoil. Auto, Motor und Sportin according to Vowles, however, let it be understood that his patience with the crash-prone Sargeant’s hustle is at an end.

The Williams mechanics have to work all night to get Sargeant’s car in race condition.

The magazine according to Mick Schumacher, however, Williams is not the only option to replace Sargeant. The magazine thinks that Red Bull’s backup driver Liam Lawson22, is also of interest to Williams.

Lawson will drive for Red Bull or its sister team RB next season, so he would only be a temporary solution for the rest of the season.

Sargeant, who is driving his second season with Williams, will have to look for a new job at the latest after the season. Brittitalli recently signed an agreement to be released from Ferrari Carlos Sainz with. The team’s second race driver by Alex Albon the contract extends to the 2027 season.