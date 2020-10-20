Formula 1 | Magazine: F1 stable Haas will change both drivers for next season

According to Extra Bladet, the washings of Kevin Magnussen of Denmark and Romain Grosjean of France in the stable will end this season.

Formula Haas, the number one team in the World Championship, will not continue with its current drivers next season, says the Danish newspaper Extra Bladet.

According to the magazine, several sources say that both Danish Kevin Magnussen that French Romain Grosjeanin washed in the stable will end this season.

The magazine also says that Haas will announce the matter before this week’s Portuguese gp race.

American-owned Haas has collected three points from 11 races this season, making it the last in the manufacturers ’World Cup.

Grosjean, who has represented Haas since the 2016 season, drove ninth in the Eifel gp on October 11th, and Magnussen, who started in the stable in 2017, took one point in the Hungarian gp in July.

Haas may leave next season with two incoming drivers.

A 21-year-old Russian who brings wholesale sponsorship money Nikita Mazepinin is thought to be strong in the driver’s seat, and Alfa Romeo is also rumored Mick Schumacher has also emerged in Haas speculation.