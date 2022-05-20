Formula 1 | Lustful trainee Valtteri Bottas switched from running to cycling and now says the ultimate reason

Cycling has become a way of life for Valtteri Bottas. While on vacation in the United States, Bottas practiced racing in the mountains with former superstar Lance Armstrong.

Valtteri Bottas loves to drive a Formula 1 car, but is also a committed cyclist.

On a recent trip to the United States, he enjoyed both of his favorite sports.

At the Miami Grand Prix, Bottas kept Alfa Romeo in the middle of the middle group again and finished fourth in the fifth race of the World Series.

After the race, Bottas traveled on vacation and biking in the Colorado Mountains to Aspen. And there he ended up cycling with a true sport legend and one of the most talked about athletes in the world.

Bottas became acquainted with the racing legend in Aspen To Lance Armstrong.

Armstrong, 50, was once the superior superstar of its kind after winning the French Circuit seven times in a row between 1999 and 2005. Since then, the doping scandal has tarnished his reputation.

Early this week, Armstrong posted a picture of himself and Bottas on his bike in his Instagram account.

“An incredible day on gravel bikes with Valtteri Bottas. We all know he drives hard, but he’s also a damn good cyclist, ”Armstrong praised and said the duo also enjoyed the post-run beers.

According to Armstrong, this also went quickly for Bottas.

“ “The risks increase if you always run in endurance training. Places can start practicing. ”

Bottas smiled Thursday at HS’s phone interviews in the wake of his new American experience.

Bottas says he spent a week in Aspen and found out if Armstrong, who lives in the area, is at home.

A connection was found and Bottas asked Armstrong if he would like to go cycling with him. The deal was born quickly.

“I got a number, I put a message and we agreed to go pedaling. I think it was a pretty cool thing. It was nice to meet and he was a really good and fun guy, ”Bottas said.

Bottas is known as an enthusiastic trainee and has made good results in the duathlon competition in Pajulahti.

In addition to running, Bottas has always loved cycling, and its importance as a form of exercise has grown in recent years.

At least the fact that Bottas is an Australian life partner has not diminished interest Tiffany Cromwell is an Olympic level cyclist.

According to Bottas, increasing cycling was also a conscious choice. Perhaps the main reason is that cycling is a form of training that is gentler on the body, especially on the knees.

“The risks increase if you always run in endurance training. Places can start practicing. At some point, I had pain in my knees, and cycling is good compared to running because it has no impact. ”

Today, cycling is a big part of Bottas ’training and life.

“Cycling is a sport that, as it develops and improves, it kind of gets hooked. Cycling has also become a way of life. ”

Bottas says he received training tips from his partner, Tiffany Cromwell.

“I’ve learned from him what kind of training it takes to develop in cycling. Of course, I have learned a lot. ”

Bottaksen the essence shows and includes increased relaxation.

“ “There are good people around. Also, through experience, I’ve learned more and become more relaxed with things.”

The new work with the Alfa Romeo team is going well and the housework is in order. And there’s no more pressure from the championship Mercedes on the neck.

“I think the environment makes a difference. There is certainly less pressure than in previous years. There’s really such a feeling that it wouldn’t make sense to be on any other team or anywhere else, ”Bottas describes.

Bottas describes feeling at home with Alfa Romeo.

“There are good people around. Also, through experience, I’ve learned more and become more relaxed with things.”

Bottas’ season at Alfa Romeo has got off to a great start. He has been the Fifth, the Sixth, the Seventh and the Eighth.

What would be required to have awards this year?

“It would take a lot of luck. Ferrari and Red Bull seem to be a bit like in their own series compared to the others, ”Bottas says.

“Ferrari and Red Bull are sure to be hard to beat this season. But if we get to a similar position as in the Miami race, where we were fifth, and if something happened to them, then it would be possible to put in the top three. ”

The F1 season continues this weekend with the Barcelona race. Alfa Romeo started the season with a fairly competitive C42 car. It has been able to develop even better.

“We started the season right away at a good level, and to Imola [neljäs kilpailu] incoming updates clearly improved performance. Now there are significant upgrades to the car here in Barcelona. ”

The upgrade package is quite massive.

“There’s going to be a new diffuser, a new front wing and a new rear wing,” Bottas lists.

The Formula One Barcelona GP will run on Sunday at 4pm. Viasat will show the race live.