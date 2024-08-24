Formula 1 | Logan Sargeant in a violent exit during F1 practice

Formula 1|Logan Sargeant drove out in practice.

of Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant had a violent accident in Zandvoort, Holland on Saturday. American Sargeant, 23, lost control of his car during the acceleration after the three-corner.

The third free practice was run in rainy weather. Sargeant’s rear tire slipped onto the side of the wet grass, then the driver became a passenger as the car left the glove box.

Williams was in bad shape after crashing into the guardrail and even caught fire, which is rare these days.

Sargeant was not injured in the situation, but due to the wreck, practice was interrupted with red flags.

“Completely at the driver’s peak,” says Viaplay’s narrator Niki Juusela case.

“It’s clear that driving jobs have to be found somewhere else.”

In his almost two F1 seasons, Sargeant has been crash-prone and not particularly fast. Next season he will be replaced by Williams Carlos Sainzand Sargeant will not continue in the F1 series.

“In the Williams box, we are already waiting for the arrival of “Matador”, guessed Viaplay’s expert Aaro Vainio.

Viaplay’s commentary duo guessed that Sargeant might not be able to drive the whole weekend again due to car damage.

Zandvoort time trials are run on Saturday at 4 p.m.