The fifth date of the 2021 season of the Formula 1 world championship arrives at the Monaco Grand Prix, the jewel of the calendar where the British Lewis Hamilton and the Dutch Max Verstappen lead the duel to one of the most iconic races of the premier class of motorsport. Local Charles Leclerc struck – and he also struck. and will start from pole position with his Ferrari. Will it be the Scuderia’s first joy in a long time?

A Ferrari fiasco? The Scuderia, an hour before the race, knew about the transmission problem but said it was not necessary to change the transmission. Now Leclerc will see the competition from the outside … Amazing! Minutes before the start of the race, Charles Leclerc, who had taken pole position at home, was left out of the Monaco GP due to a gearbox problem. Ferrari reported that the failure suffered in the left bearing (semi-axle) is impossible to repair in time.

Hamilton, with 94 points, and Verstappen, with 81, took a light advantage over the rest of the park of the highest category of world motorsport, in a dominance trend only nuanced by the presence of Valtteri Bottas (47) and Lando Norris (41).

In fact, in three of the four races run so far (Bahrain, Portugal and Spain) the podium was repeated: Hamilton (Mercedes), current champion; Verstappen (Red Bull) and Bottas (Mercedes). In Italy Verstappen won, escorted by Hamilton and Norris (McLaren).

The Briton will start from an unthinkable seventh place in his Mercedes, while the Red Bull Dutchman will seek to cut off Leclerc’s joy in the first lap of a race in which overshooting is a matter of the brave.

In the current Formula 1 park, there are five drivers who have won the Monaco Grand Prix: is about Kimi raikkonen (2005), Fernando Alonso (2006 and 2007), Sebastian vettel (2011 and 2017), Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2016 and 2019) and Daniel Ricciardo (2018).

In 2020, this date was removed from the calendar as part of the health measures taken by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) in the pandemic of coronavirus.

With the return in 2021, the streets of Monegasque will see this Sunday, May 23, the start of the race at 10 (from Argentina): there will be 78 laps to the 3,337 meter long circuit. The Monaco Grand Prix It can be seen live and direct on ESPN 2. Also will be available in Star Action, of the premium grid of pay TV systems, which in Cablevisión is on channel 263, while in DirecTV it is on 1561.

Also It is possible to watch the Formula 1 season through its own platform (F1 TV Pro), with the contracting of the package of all the competitions, in addition to the training and qualification tests, with an annual cost of 60 dollars.

The 2021 season of Formula 1 foresees a calendar with 23 dates scheduled until December 12, with which it will have a presence on four continents and recover circuits and grand prizes that were absent in 2020 due to the effect of the pandemic.