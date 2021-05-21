The fifth date of the 2021 calendar of the Formula 1 world championship arrives at the Monaco Grand Prix, where the British Lewis Hamilton and the Dutch Max Verstappen lead the duel to one of the most attractive races for watch live on TV and online, developed in the streets of the principality.

Lewis Hamilton, with 94 points, and Max Verstappen, with 81, took a light advantage over the rest of the park of the highest category of world motorsport, in a dominance trend only nuanced by the presence of Valtteri Bottas (47) and Lando Norris (41).

In fact, in three of the four races run so far (Bahrain, Portugal and Spain) the podium was repeated: Hamilton (Mercedes), current champion; Verstappen (Red Bull) and Bottas (Mercedes). In Italy Verstappen won, escorted by Hamilton and Norris (McLaren).

How to view workouts and classification

East Thursday, May 20, the activity begins in Monegasque territory, with the two initial training rounds that may watch live and direct on ESPN 2 (Channels 102 of Cablevisión and 622 of DirecTV): at 6.25 and 9.50, in the Argentine time.

Repeated image: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen celebrating on the podium. This time, in Spain. (AFP)

In order to Saturday the third training session is reserved, what at 6.55 (from Argentina) will be televised live on ESPN 2, channel that will also broadcast the classification from 9.55.

Monaco: why there is no activity on Fridays

The Monaco Grand Prix it was traditionally held on the weekend after Ascension Day. Since that holiday falls on Thursday, it was logical to dispute the training that same day: to allow more people to get closer and avoid traffic jams on a business day like Friday.

For some years, the competition of the Formula 1 and Ascension Day did not always coincide, which by case happens this time. However, the organizers maintained the tradition that on Friday there is no activity.

First time wearing a mask in Monaco: Lewis Hamilton this Wednesday in the preview of the activity. In 2020 it was not raced in Monte Carlo. (EFE)

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix

In the current Formula 1 park, there are five drivers who have won the Monaco Grand Prix: is about Kimi raikkonen (2005), Fernando Alonso (2006 and 2007), Sebastian vettel (2011 and 2017), Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2016 and 2019) and Daniel Ricciardo (2018).

In 2020, this date was removed from the calendar as part of the health measures taken by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) in the pandemic of coronavirus.

With the return in 2021, the streets of Monegasque will see this Sunday, May 23, the start of the race at 10 (from Argentina): there will be 78 laps to the 3,337 meter long circuit. The Monaco Grand Prix It can be seen live and direct on ESPN 2.

The Formula 1 park, led by Lewis Hamilton, at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix. (DPA)

Also will be available in Star Action, of the premium grid of pay TV systems, which in Cablevisión is on channel 263, while in DirecTV it is on 1561.

Also It is possible to watch the Formula 1 season through its own platform (F1 TV Pro), with the contracting of the package of all the competitions, in addition to the training and qualification tests, with an annual cost of 60 dollars.

The 2021 season of Formula 1 foresees a calendar with 23 dates scheduled until December 12, with which it will have a presence on four continents and recover circuits and grand prizes that were absent in 2020 due to the effect of the pandemic.