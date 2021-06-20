Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton they left the ground prepared for another great contest at the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, which will have them launching in the front row in the race at the Paul Ricard racetrack that this sunday can be seen live on TV and online.

The Dutchman achieved pole position In a new display of authority and maturity in the face of pressure, fight hand-in-hand with the world champion, since the British had to settle for second place from the starting grid of the seventh date of the contest.

So, with the rope at the start, Max verstappen will go out with Red Bull to defend the top of the championship that he leads with 105 points, four more than those harvested by Lewis hamilton, with the best Mercedes.

The next two places on the starting grid will have the two teammates of the leaders: the third will be the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and the fourth was for the Mexican Sergio Checo Pérez (Red Bull), which has just won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen achieved the fifth pole position of his career at the French Grand Prix.

The French Grand Prix will start at 10:00 am (from Argentina). The race is scheduled for 53 laps on the 5,842-meter track, to complete the 309,690 kilometers scheduled for the competition. It will be televised live and direct by ESPN (Cablevisión channels 103 and DirecTV 621) and it can be enjoyed online by streaming on Cablevisión Flow and ESPN Play.

In addition to the TV screen options, it is also possible to watch the season of Formula 1 Through its own platform (F1 TV Pro), with the contracting of the package of all the competitions, in addition to the training and qualification tests.

French GP: the race

The most important category of world motorsport returned to the city of Le Castellet, in the south of France, after this date was removed from the 2020 calendar amid sanitary restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At Paul Ricard, 23-year-old Verstappen scored his fifth Formula 1 pole by covering the 5,842 meters of the French track in one minute, 29 seconds and 990 thousandths, 258 less than Hamilton that helped him to dominate the classification.

In this way, the Dutchman broke the trend that had been seen on Friday, when the first two training rounds were dominated by the Mercedes.



Lewis Hamilton will be challenged to start second when in the previous two races in France he had achieved pole position.

Nevertheless, Hamilton and the German team have in favor the antecedents of 2018 and 2019, when the British took the triumphs.

The difference on this occasion is that the British could not exercise dominance in the classification, when in those two years he had started from pole position.

The world champion had Verstappen himself as escort in the race in 2018, after having started fourth; and in 2019 he was accompanied on the podium by Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari). The Dutchman came fourth.

Behind the Mercedes and the Red Bulls, the starting grid for this Sunday It has in the third row the Spanish Carlos Sáinz (Ferrari) and the French Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri).



Hamilton and his celebration of winning the French Grand Prix in 2019.

In the fourth rowMeanwhile, there will be the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and the Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren); and in the fifth to Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine) with Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren).

Verstappen and Hamilton were the disappointments two weeks ago in Baku, as they scored no points. The Dutchman quit with five laps to go, when he was leading the race; and the Englishman defected with only two laps remaining and left the track while marching in second place.