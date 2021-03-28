The 2021 season of the Formula 1 starts up today, Sunday, March 23, with the Bahrain Grand Prix, to be played in this small country in the Persian Gulf and with which a championship begins that has 23 dates planned, a record calendar for the category.

The start of the Grand Prix that opens the year of competition in the most important category in the world will be at 12:00 hours (Argentine time), in a race that can be seen live on the Star Action screen, of the premium grid of pay TV systems, which in Cablevision is in the Channel 263, Meanwhile in DirecTV it’s in the Channel 1561.

It is also possible to see the season of Formula 1 through its own platform (F1 TV Pro), with the contracting of the package of all competitions, in addition to training and qualifying tests, with an annual cost of 60 dollars.

Lewis Hamilton starts the road to his eighth Formula 1 world title in Bahrain. (EFE)

Background on the Bahrain GP

The Bahrain Grand Prix It will have its seventeenth edition in 2021, since it has been running since 2004 and had only one interruption, when it was not developed in 2021. This semi-permanent route has an extension of 5,142 meters, on which 57 laps are planned to complete just over 308 kilometers of career.

The first winner on this track was the German Michael Schumacher, on April 4, 2004, at the wheel of a Ferrari. The top winners in Bahrain are the German Sebastian vettel and the british Lewis hamilton, both with four wins each.

Hamilton He was the one who prevailed in the last season, on November 29, 2020; the world champion himself achieved, also last year, the lap record, with a time of 1.27: 264. Since 2014, this Bahrain Grand Prix takes place at night.

Lewis Hamilton greets Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Formula 1 season 2021

The 2021 season of the Formula 1 foresees the most extensive calendar in the 21st century, with 23 dates scheduled between March 23 and December 12, with which it will have a presence on four continents and recover circuits and grand prizes that were absent in 2020 due to the pandemic from coronavirus.

The top flight of world motorsport last year underwent a complete readjustment of its calendar, limiting its season to Europe and three races in the Middle East.

By 2021, the Formula 1 drew up a record schedule, reverting to traditional dates and adding new races in the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

Fernando Alonso returns to Formula 1 after two years of absence, with the Alpine F1 team. (AFP)

However, as the coronavirus pandemic could not yet be controlled, the Australian Grand Prix, which was to host the start of the season and was postponed to November 21.

Worse was the luck of the Chinese Grand Prix, which was scheduled for April and was directly removed from the grid.

The Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi, which was to debut in 2020 before the coronavirus arrived, will also not be held in 2021. Its space on April 25 will occupy it Portimao, Portugal, the last confirmed race with which the calendar was also closed.