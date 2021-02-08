The mystery is over. The Mercedes team on Monday made official the renewal of the contract with the British Lewis Hamilton, seven times Formula 1 world champion. Yes, the great circus will continue to have its main star, the man who does not stop breaking records and now he will go to be the top winner in the history of the category.

“I am looking forward to starting my ninth season at Mercedes. Our team has achieved great things together and we only think about building on our success to go further and always looking to improve on and off the circuit. I have the same determination to continue the path that We started to make motorsport more diverse for future generations. I thank Mercedes for the great support on this matter. I am proud to say that this effort will go further this year with the creation of a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion. in sports. Everything that we can build together inspires me and I can’t wait to come back in March, “said Hamilton in a statement released by the German team.

In the same vein, Toto Wolff, Mercedes sports director, celebrated the permanence of the British.

“We were always in the same vein as Lewis about how we should continue, but the unusual year 2020 made it take longer to finish the process. Together, we have decided to extend our relationship one more season and take this long project to the next. level with our shared commitment to make this sport more diverse. Lewis’s records place him among the best athletes we have seen and he is highly valued by our brand and sponsors. The history of Mercedes and Lewis has entered the history books of our sport for eight seasons. We are hungry to compete and add even more chapters, “said Wolff.

News in development