Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton, who wants a new deal in the summer, opened up from recent negotiations: “It ruined my whole winter”

Hamilton made only a one-year deal last winter.

Mercedes formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton says on the BBC ‘s website that he hopes to get next season’ s contract already during the summer break. The summer break is in August. After the Hungarian gp running on 1 August, there will be a three-week break from the race before driving in Belgium for the rest of the month.

Hamilton, 36, commented on the deal after winning the Spanish gp over the weekend. His contract ends this season.

“We don’t want to rush anything, but we need to be sensible and start conversations,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton only made his contract through this in the winter. The one-year contract was released in February. Part of the reason was that the season stretched to December and towards the end of the season Hamilton was sidelined due to the coronavirus. Team manager Toto Wolff and Hamilton still negotiated well after the turn of the year.

“We don’t want to be in the same situation as last time in January and February. It ruined my whole winter and certainly didn’t help Toto relax on holiday either. It felt like we didn’t get much of a break, ”Hamilton said.

Hamilton has opened the season strongly. In Spain, he won for the third time this season with four races behind. The challenge has been posed mainly by Red Bull Max Verstappen, who was able to stay at the top of the race for a long time even on Sunday. In the end, Hamilton managed to overtake the Dutchman who fought with worn tires and escaped to victory.

Hamilton leads Verstappen in the World Series by 14 points. Hamilton has 94 points in total and Verstappen 80. The duel between them is in full swing this season, as Valtteri Bottas, who is third in the World Championship points, is already 47 points behind Hamilton.

Hamilton said Sunday’s race taught him a lot about racing.

“This was a good day. I probably learned more about Max than in all the other races combined ”, Hamilton said according to the series’ homepages.

The Formula 1 season continues in Monaco, where the Fifth race of the season will be run. The Monaco gp will be run on May 23rd.