Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton was not saved by happiness but by science, says university director who developed halo to Autosport magazine

According to the university director, the halo is an exceptionally strong safety system and an integral part of the car’s critical safety features.

Monzan After the GP race Lewis Hamilton stated that he was lucky when he survived Kolari, where Max Verstappen the car rose directly on top of Hamilton’s car.

It looked as if one tire of Verstappen’s car had hit Hamilton’s helmet, but in reality, the majority of the impact was on the halo roll bar.

“On days like these, I remember how lucky I am. It can only take a millisecond to get into a really dangerous situation while driving. Today, someone took care of me, ”Hamilton said on Twitter after the race.

Red Bull’s Verstappen tried to overtake Mercedes driver Hamilton after this tire change in the track opening curves, but the attempt failed.

Mercedes according to team manager Toto Wolff, the halo did save Hamilton’s life.

Halo was developed at Carnfield University before being introduced into formulas.

Director of the University Motorsports Program Clive Templen according to happiness, instead of seven-time F1 champion Hamilton was saved by science.

“Hamilton was not lucky. It is a fact that engineering and science ensure that drivers are safe. Safety is a major concern in motorsports, ”Temple said According to motorsport.

“Halo was introduced in 2018 and proved its worth in the season of Alfa Romeo Charles Leclerc was safe Fernando Alonson McLaren. ”

Temple also recalled Romain Grosjeanin from an accident in which a halo protected a driver.

“It has been proven that the halo is now one of the most important safety devices that protects all drivers of single-seater racing cars from the F1 series all the way to the Formula 4 series.”

“Hamilton’s experience of Kolari with Verstappen’s car is probably closest to getting a double-decker bus on top of a passenger car.”

