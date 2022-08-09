Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton turned down the role of a fighter pilot in Top Gun: “It must have been the worst phone call of my life”

Lewis Hamilton was offered the role of a fighter pilot in the sequel to his fan favorite Top Gun. Then the realities of everyday life intervened.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time world champion in the Formula 1 series, but in addition to the eighth championship, his mind embraces new regional conquests.

One of them is acting.

Hamilton has worked as a voice actor and appeared in Cars cartoons. Vanity Fair magazine in the interview, he reveals that a bigger role would have been available.

According to his story, Hamilton has been a big fan of Top Gun and wanted to be a fighter pilot as a child after seeing the movie. He is also the star of the movie Tom Cruise’s good friend.

“When I heard that there was going to be a sequel to the movie, I thought I had to ask him. I said I don’t care about the role. I could be a cleaner in the background,” Hamilton tells Vanity Fair.

On a cruise and director By Joseph Kosinski however, was to offer something much better: Hamilton would have made it into the movie as a fighter pilot.

Then the realities of everyday life intervened.

Hamilton quickly understood that filming in the middle of the F1 competition season with thorough preparations would not be successful.

“It was probably the worst phone call of my life,” says Hamilton, referring to turning down the role.

For movie roles there will be time in the future, but before then Hamilton wants to win his historic eighth world championship. This season it will hardly happen, because Mercedes has only reached the pace of the top in the last races.

Red Bull Max Verstappen however, has already run away to 112 points behind Hamilton, with nine races left in the season.

The next race will be held on August 28 in Belgium.