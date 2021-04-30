Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton surprised by telling about his future plans: “Pretty spontaneous”

Lewis Hamilton, who leads the World Series after two races, says he enjoys a tough race and plans to be in the number one ranks next year as well.

Formula the seven-time world champion of the number one Lewis Hamilton intends to continue his career beyond this season.

Hamilton, 36, said ahead of the Portuguese race over the weekend that he plans to be in the formula number one next season as well, as he has enjoyed a tough fight early in the season.

Mercedes driver Hamilton leads the World Series after two races, but Red Bull Max Verstappen there is only a point behind him. Hamilton won the opening race of the season, but Verstappen took second place.

Hamilton said he also wants to help Pirelli develop tires. He added that the comment on continuing his career was “quite spontaneous” but also did not say any reason why he would not continue.

“I plan to be involved next year and help Pirelli make better products,” Hamilton told the BBC.

“I enjoy the struggle [Verstappenin kanssa]. It’s getting more and more exciting, ”he said.

Hamilton added that he does not know how long to continue in formula ones.

“Time will tell.”

Hamilton said he would also continue his work against racism in formula number one. He said he was ready to join the social media boycott in sports, even if the Formula One World Championship didn’t.

The third race of the Formula One season will run on Sunday. Valtteri Bottas is fifth in the World Series after finishing third in the opening race.

Last season, Hamilton won the world championship by 124 points ahead of Bota.