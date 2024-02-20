Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton spoke about the emotional nature of the Ferrari move – Martin Brundle was not convinced

Brundle said Hamilton's Ferrari defeat would be one of the biggest sporting stories of 2025.

Formula 1 commentator Martin Brundle says he doesn't believe star driver Lewis Hamilton talk that the transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari would be exceptionally emotional. Hamilton spoke on the subject in February at the launch of the Mercedes F1 car.

Several F1 media, for example Crash.nethave quoted Brundle's comments on the transfer on a Sky Sports podcast.

“I don't believe all this talk about sentimentality. Lewis is a winning machine and that's what he wants,” said Brundle.

The value of Hamilton's contract has been estimated in the media to be between 50 million and almost 100 million euros, depending on, for example, how much of the bonuses are realized.

“It's a good deal and he's paid a lot. He gets a lot of money and a lot of love. The story is one of the biggest in the sporting year 2025. I see only positives everywhere,” said Brundle.

The 64-year-old Brundle drove in the Formula 1 series in the 1980s and 90s. Since then, he has been an expert in the British media.

Hamilton comment According to Sky Sports during the launch event, for example by saying that it would be an honor to help Mercedes return to the top of F1 in the last season with the team.

“I feel more motivated and focused than ever,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton has driven for Mercedes for 12 seasons after the season that started. Before Mercedes, he drove for McLaren from 2007 to 2012.

Hamilton has won no fewer than seven world championships in the series. Ferrari's previous world championship was from 2007. He won it Kimi Raikkonen.