Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton praises Max Verstappen in an extraordinary way

Max Verstappen has a chance to become one of the all-time greats.

F1 fans got to witness a rare sight at the after-party of the Canadian GP: racing bikes Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen happily chatted with each other about the events of the race.

No pouting, passive-aggressiveness or snarky comments. More of a relaxed atmosphere and high spirits. And the king of Aston Martin agreed to the same Fernando Alonso.

For a long time, the relationship between Hamilton and Verstappen was anything but friendly. In particular, the championship fight in 2021 left a big rift between the two. Talking about the other driver was avoided.

Verstappen became iconic with his victory at the Canadian GP Ayrton Senna alongside in the number of competitions won (41). In addition, the Dutchman is on his way to the third championship of his career, which would be as many as Senna and one more than Alonso.

Hamilton has a total of seven titles – like Michael Schumacher too. If you ask Hamilton about it, then Verstappen is just in the early stages.

“Max has worked incredibly hard. He already has an absolutely insane career behind him, and he will definitely break Senna’s records,” Hamilton praised.

The 38-year-old Hamilton holds the record for the number of races won. Hamilton has 103 race wins.

British Champion the praise can be considered exceptional precisely because the two rarely talk about each other, and even less often in a harsh or laudatory tone.

And would Verstappen be able to break Hamilton’s incredible records?

“He will be driving for a really long time, so he can definitely do it. The records are set to be broken, and he also drives in an incredibly tough team.”

At the same time, Hamilton reminded that Mercedes is working hard to catch Red Bull again.

“We have to work hard to slow down his (Verstappen’s) pace. Hopefully we can get close, at least during the last years of my career, so that we can race properly again.”

Superlatives They have been pouring towards Verstappen recently. Also the boss of the Dutch ace Christian Horner poured out happy news after the Montreal race. He said that Verstappen can truly be called one of the greats of the sport now.