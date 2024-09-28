Saturday, September 28, 2024
Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton posted a rare opening on Instagram

September 28, 2024
in World Europe
Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton posted a rare opening on Instagram
Lewis Hamilton opens up about his feelings on social media.

Usually neither the athletes nor the teams comment on their race strategies, but the seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton decided to open last weekend’s race in Singapore. The Mercedes driver was sixth in the Singapore GP and is also sixth in the World Championship points.

He opened up about the competition and his feelings in the stories section of Instagram, where the posts can be seen for 24 hours.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about the latest and our strategy in Singapore, which just didn’t work. When that happens, it’s natural to be frustrated and it’s easy for me to talk about it.”

“We knew it was a bold and risky move to start with soft tires, but it could give us an advantage at the start and I really agreed with this recommendation. We also misjudged what others were doing,” Hamilton writes.

According to Hamilton, it is not an actual mistake in itself and things are “cool” with the team.

“Successful cooperation always includes ups and downs. We are not afraid of those difficult conversations and challenging moments, which is why we have achieved so much together. We support each other until the very end. It’s all love,” Hamilton writes.

Finally he wishes his followers to see him in Austin.

In the USA, the Austin track will be raced on October 20.

