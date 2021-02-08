Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton makes follow-up contract for Mercedes, team manager gives brief explanation for protracted negotiations

The new contract only covers the beginning of the period.

Formula 1 series seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to continue in the beginning of the season with Mercedes. The team announced this on Monday.

The new contract is only for one year. The start of the season is already the ninth in the stable for Hamilton. Another car to drive like last season Valtteri Bottas.

“We have achieved amazing things together and we want to build on our success further,” Hamilton states in a press release.

“I want to make motorsports more diverse future generations, and I am grateful that Mercedes has supported this issue very strongly. We will establish a foundation later this year to support diversity and cohesion in our sports. ”

Team manager Toto Wolff says that the desire to continue together has always existed.

“The special year 2020 made the process longer,” Wolff notes in the press release.