Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton justified his decision to leave the Mercedes team: “I am eternally grateful”

The fruitful collaboration between the seven-time world champion and Mercedes ends.

F1 world seethed on Thursday when the news Lewis Hamilton, 39, about moving to Ferrari for 2025 spread. Hamilton's transfer was confirmed the same evening.

The British star justified his giant move in a release by his current team, Mercedes in the bulletin.

“I've had 11 incredible years with this team and I'm so proud of what we've achieved together. Mercedes has been a part of my life since I was 13. It's where I grew up and the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make,” Hamilton says in the release.

However, according to Hamilton, now is the right time to take the next step, which he is looking forward to. He praises the Mercedes team profusely, especially the team manager Toto Wolff.

“I am forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership. I want to finish together at the top and I am 100% committed to giving it my all this season.”

Also Wolff commented on Hamilton's departure in a press release. He highlights his time with Hamilton as successful and something to look back on with pride.

“Lewis will always be an important part of Mercedes' motorsport history. However, we knew that our collaboration would reach a natural end point at some point, and that day has now come. We accept Lewis' decision to look for new challenges,” says Wolff, among other things.

Hamilton made a “multi-year contract” with Ferrari. His teammate drives Charles Leclerc.

Driving another Ferrari this season Carlos Sainz will leave the team after this season.

Hamilton has won seven drivers' world championships in his F1 career, which began in 2007, six of which have come with Mercedes. He shares the record for the number of drivers' championships with the former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher with.

Last season, Hamilton finished third in the World Championship.