Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton joked to his toughest racing partner: “I know you have a nipple piercing” – only Max Verstappen’s response makes you laugh

Lewis Hamilton and Mex Verstappen ruined a ban on jewelery for formula drivers under Australian gp.

8.4. 19:38

Melbourne

Formula number one star drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had fun at a news conference on Friday at Australian GP. The duo were made to grin by the ban on jewelery from F1, which had been in force since 2005 but had returned to the headlines in Australia.

F1 race director Niels Wittich reminded during the gp weekend that wearing jewelery while driving is forbidden. If drivers are found jewelry while driving the car, a penalty may result.

Hamilton’s love of jewelry is well-known, and when the man was asked about “jewelry jewelry,” the answer came with a smile.

“Well, I have piercings that I can’t take off now, and not many people know … Well, just a joke!” Hamilton acknowledged the Express by.

“That rule has been around forever, well, since I’ve been involved, so there’s nothing new here. I’ll be back next week with more and more jewelry.”

Verstappen also commented.

“I would press too much if I had jewelry, so (keeping them) isn’t possible,” Verstappen added.

However, the smiling Hamilton put pressure on Verstappen’s shoulders.

“I know you have a nipple piercing,” Kamoon now, Hamilton told his rival.

The laughing Verstappen tapped the answer right away.

“Do you want to see it again?”