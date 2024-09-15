Formula 1|Hamilton and Gasly broke the rules in Baku.

Mercedes star driver Lewis Hamilton has to start the Baku F1 race from the pit straight, says, among other things Mirror-leaf.

Britti Hamilton’s car, 39, had its power source replaced after Saturday’s qualifying sessions. F1 rules allow four changes during the season, but Hamilton’s change was already the fifth, so he was given a penalty.

Hamilton finished seventh in Saturday’s qualifying.

Also Alpine stable Pierre Gasly were penalized after qualifying. His car was against the technical rules of the International Automobile Federation FIA, says the F1 series, among other things official site.

According to Fia, the fault was connected to the fuel system of Gasly’s car.

Gasly’s qualifying performance was rejected and he has to go to the Baku street track at the back of the crowd. Gasly initially qualified 13th.