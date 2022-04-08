Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton frustrated with Mercedes’ mystical problems: “No change will affect”

The move by Mercedes Lewis Hamilton and George Russell has also been sticky in Australia.

Formula The problems of Mercedes, which has long dominated the World Championships for No. 1, continue in the third race of the season in Melbourne, Australia.

Friday’s second rehearsals George Russell was the eleventh and sevenfold world champion Lewis Hamilton thirteenth.

The duo are four and five in the World Series after two races, and the Melbourne practice promises no better.

Mercedes has been in the opening race of the season for bounces, and the team has not found suitable adjustments to solve the problem.

“No changes will affect the car at the moment. It makes it tricky, ”Hamilton wondered after the second workout, according to Autosport.

“Sometimes the situation seems very optimistic, but when you make changes, there will be no improvement.”

Hamilton described his car as “awkward” and thought there wasn’t much to do to improve the pace this Australian race weekend.

“This is it. Even though I managed to drive a decent lap, the difference to the top is 1.2 seconds. ”

George Russell was also puzzled by his drive.

“The car bounces really violently.”

The World Series is led by Ferrari Charles Leclerc, which is the victory in the first two races victory and second place. Second in the World Series is his teammate Carlos Sainz.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is third.