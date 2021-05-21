Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton describes F1 as a “club of billionaire boys”

According to the British driver, there would be no chance of him reaching the top today.

21.5. 15:36

Species seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton told the Spaniard Daria AS magazine that he would have no chance of making a breakthrough to the top of the species if he tried it today.

He describes F1 as a “club of billionaire boys”.

“Growing up in an ordinary working-class family, I would have no chance, those who are fighting have so much more money.”

According to Hamilton, work needs to be done within the species to make it possible to come from different backgrounds. Together with the Mercedes team, he has set up a foundation that aims to attract drivers from minority groups to motorsports.

Mercedes driver the father worked in several jobs to fund the running of his son’s junior classes until he was 13 years old. Since then, funding has been provided by McLaren and Mercedes.

In recent years, formula newcomers Canadians Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi as well as Russia Nikita Mazepin, are all children of billionaires.

Max Verstappen and Mick Schumacher in turn are the children of former F1 drivers.