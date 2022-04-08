Saturday, April 9, 2022
Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen joked about F1’s jewelry ban: “Do you want to see it again?”

April 8, 2022
Lewis Hamilton’s love of jewelry and tattoos is well known.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi gp in December 2021. Picture: HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Formula number one star drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had fun at a news conference on Friday at Australian GP.

The duo were made to grin by the ban on jewelery from F1, which had been in force since 2005 but had returned to the headlines in Australia.

F1 race director Niels Wittich reminded during the gp weekend that wearing jewelry while driving is prohibited. If drivers are found jewelry while driving the car, a penalty may result.

Hamilton’s love of jewelry is well-known, and when the man was asked about “jewelry jewelry,” the answer came with a smile.

“Well, I have piercings that I can’t take off now, and not many people know … Well, just a joke!” Hamilton acknowledged the Express. by.

See also  Recommendations of the US Government to protect yourself from a nuclear attack

“That rule has been around forever, well, since I’ve been involved, so there’s nothing new here. I’ll be back next week with more and more jewelry.”

Verstappen also commented.

“I would press too much if I had jewelry, so it’s not possible to keep them,” Verstappen admitted.

However, the smiling Hamilton put pressure on Verstappen’s shoulders.

“I know you have a nipple piercing, kamoon now,” Hamilton told his competitor.

The laughing Verstappen tapped the answer right away.

“Do you want to see it again?”

