Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc disqualified – US GP results list renewed

The duo’s cars failed post-race inspection.

of the United States The list of GP results has been updated.

Red Bull Max Verstappen gets to keep his top spot, but Mercedes who drove second Lewis Hamilton and in sixth place the saddened Ferrari Charles Leclerc the performances were rejected a few hours after the competition, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

The reason for the rejection is that the duo’s cars did not pass the post-race inspection. Head of the technical delegation of the International Automobile Federation FIA Jo Bauer said in a statement that there were irregularities in the bottoms of Hamilton’s and Leclerc’s cars.

Hence McLaren’s Lando Norris climbs to second place in the Austin GP and Ferrari Carlos Sainz third.

At the same time, both Williams drivers Alex Albon and Logant Sargeant, who were in 11th and 12th place, moved up in points. This is US driver Sargeant’s first World Championship point.

Alfa Romeo’s Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas rose to 12th place after rejections.