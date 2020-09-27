Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton accused judges of bias: “They’re trying to stop me”

Hamilton lost his chance to win in Sochi.

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton said the judges were trying to slow him down in Sochi after the six-time world champion received two five-second time penalties for his starting practice in a forbidden place.

“I’m pretty sure that no one has received two five-second penalty for some ridiculous reason, in the past,” Hamilton commented For motorsport.

“I didn’t endanger anyone. I’ve done the same thing million previously on the track over the years, and no one has intervened vessel. But the situation is what it is. ”

Hamilton was asked if the sentence imposed by the jury was too harsh.

“Sure, but that’s to be expected. They’re trying to stop me, aren’t they? ”

“But it is OK. I just have to stay focused and we’ll see what happens. ”