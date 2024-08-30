Formula 1 | Lehti: Valtteri Bottas’ F1 career to continue – such a contract is being offered to him

F1 driver Valtteri Bottas career in the royal class is continuing, Italian Motorsport magazine news.

According to Motorsport, there are two names competing for the position of Sauber’s second race driver, of which Bottas is the top candidate. According to the magazine, another option for the team is a 19-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Bortoletowho won the Formula 3 championship last year.

This year, Bortoleto is driving in the F2 series. He belongs to McLaren’s junior program.

Bottas has been offered a one-year contract extension at the team, Motorsport says. Bottas, 35, on the other hand, has hoped for a longer, 1+1 year extension.

Sauber wants to offer Bottas only a short extension, because the team, which will become Audi’s factory team for the 2026 season, hopes to try out the next season’s driver market as well. Another Sauber driver next season is German Nico Hulkenbergwhose contract with the Swiss team is multi-year.

For Bottas, who is having a miserable season, continuing with Sauber is practically the only option if he wants to continue in F1. Bottas has yet to open his points account for the season, and there are no driver positions available besides Sauber.