Formula 1 | Leclerc was the fastest in the second practice of the Hungarian GP, ​​Bottas was seventh

Sergio Pérez’s car was damaged in the first practice of the Formula 1 Hungarian GP on Friday.

of Monaco Charles Leclerc got his Ferrari driver to his best pace in the second practice of the Hungarian GP, ​​the 11th race of the Formula 1 World Championship. Leclerc’s top time on Friday night at Budapest’s Hungaroring was 1:17.686.

Briton Lando Norris was second fastest at McLaren ahead of Alpine’s French driver Pierre Gasly.

Valtteri Bottas was the seventh fastest of the day with his Alfa Romeo. He was 0.399 seconds behind Leclerc’s top time.

The Dutch, aiming for a sixth consecutive race victory Max Verstappen was only 11th in practice and the Red Bull teammate, Mexico, who crashed in the first practice Sergio Perez 18th century

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who returned to the World Series with AlphaTaur, was 14th in practice.

Hungarian In the first practices of the gp, the British Mercedes driver George Russell drove the top time in rainy conditions. Bottas drove sixth in the first practice sessions.

Pérez and Ferrari’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz drove off the track in the first practice sessions.

Pérez slipped off the track right at the start of practice before the rain started. The car spun from Pérez’s jumps into the embankment when the tires on the other side of the car lost traction on the grass side.

The left front corner and front wing of the car were destroyed.

“Sergio made a mistake when he let the tires onto the grass. We can only hope that the damage is limited to the front of the car,” the Red Bull team manager Christian Horner lamented the crash on Sky Sports.

Getting out made Perez’s weekend difficult as the Red Bull cars had new development parts installed.

Sainz spun off the track at the end of the practice session. He was able to continue from the track to the pit with the help of track officials.