Formula 1, Leclerc out after a few meters in the Australian GP: what happened

Charles Leclerc’s Australian GP lasted a few meters. The Ferrari driver, who won last season in Melbourne, ended up in the gravel at turn 3 and was never able to restart. After his exit, the safety car came in and he remained on the track for 4 laps.

But what happened to the redhead driver? Leclerc started from seventh position on the starting grid. At the start there was an immediate twist with the two Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton overtaking the Red Bull of Verstappen, who started from pole. Sainz also got off to a good start with the other Ferrari, moving into fourth position by overtaking Alonso. Leclerc’s starting point was also good, who at turn 3 tried to overtake Stroll’s Aston Martin in front of him: in an attempt to pass him on the outside, however, the Monegasque touched Stroll’s front left tire with his right rear tyre, finishing in the gravel and thus closing his race. A really not very positive start to the season for Leclerc, who had been forced to retire at his debut in Bahrain and had finished the Saudi Arabian GP in seventh place.

LAP 1/58 LECLERC IS OUT OF THE RACE!!! The Ferrari driver spins off into the gravel and it’s all over at Turn 3 😫#AusGP pic.twitter.com/iKwyshR5nR — Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2023

“In turn 3 there was space outside Stroll, unfortunately Alonso had to brake because he had cars in front, Stroll got between me and Alonso and there was contact – explained Leclerc shortly after -. Let’s be clear, it’s not Lance’s fault. The frustration is great, he has gone all wrong in these first three races. The result is that we have very few points, it’s true that the season is long but now we have to recover. Sainz? What happened in qualifying was the result of a misunderstanding, there’s no need to go any further. Let’s hope he can come back.”