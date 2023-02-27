F1 Unlocked, what is it

Formula 1 has launched a new free platform ahead of the new season: it’s called F1 Unlocked. At its core is the intent to bring fans closer to the excitement of the paddock and track and their protagonists, through exclusive interviews and articles from past and present drivers, famous fans and F1 experts, rare behind-the-scenes content and never-before-seen footage from the race weekends. The first content is an interview with the legendary Olympic sprinter Usain Boltexplaining her love for Lewis Hamilton and the importance of making an impact both off and on the track.

“Fans at the heart of F1“

“We know Formula 1 has some of the most passionate fans in the world and we are always looking for new and innovative ways to engage them throughout the season,” said Brandon Snow, F1 Commercial Director. “F1 Unlocked marks a new era for the fan experience. This new free service will offer fans exclusive content, experiences and opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else. Fans are the heart of our sport and we are committed to ensuring our hardcore fan base feels valued and can experience Formula 1 in a way like no other.“.