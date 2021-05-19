Formula 1 | Lando Norris airs his multi-year contract with MCLaren: “I want to become world champion on this team”

After four races, the British driver is in fourth place in the World Championship points.

From 2017 driven by McLaren Lando Norris will continue in the stable with a multi-year contract also after the 2022 season. MCLaren announced the matter on Wednesday.

21-year-old Norris has been part of the McLaren family since 2017 and is currently running his third F1 season. The season has started strongly and the second podium place in the career came with the third place in the Imola GP.

Norris commented on his deal with McLaren on the stable’s website.

“I’ve been involved for almost five years now and I feel like I’m a big part of this family. I can’t imagine starting the next phase of my career somewhere else. ”

“My commitment is clear: My goal is to win races and become a world champion. I want to do that on this team,” Lando says.

Lando also published the contract information on Instagram with a festive picture.

Tallinn another driver Daniel Ricciardo told about a three-year contract previously written with the stable.

McLaren team manager Zak Brown is pleased with the situation in the stable.

“Lando is one of F1’s brightest talents and we are excited to continue our collaboration,” Brown says on McLaren’s website.